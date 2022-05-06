Demanding a safe space for LGBTQ students in Grain Valley

The Grain Valley School Board recently demanded that teachers remove all signage from classrooms that indicate a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ students. The decision has prompted protests and criticism from students, parents and community members.

"At our school particularly, there are a lot of kids that are closeted, or that don't have anyone to talk to," says Grain Valley parent Tara Powell. "They don't have the support system at home. And so these stickers show a sign that they have someone they can talk to, there's somebody that is just gonna be there and listen to them and give them a space place to be themselves."

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Powell, as well as activist and former Grain Valley student Justice Horn, about their reactions to the school board's decision and how they want the district to make things right.

