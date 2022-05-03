© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Community reacts after Grain Valley Schools orders teachers to remove LGBTQ safe space stickers

Published May 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
Jodi Fortino
KCUR
A homemade sign held up during a protest last Friday shows support for the LGBTQ community.

LGBTQ safe space signs may just seem like a sticker to a lot of students, activist Justice Horn says. "But to a lot of queer students, this is their world. It means a lot."

Dozens of people on Friday protested a decision by the Grain Valley School District to order its teachers to remove LGBTQ safe space stickers from their classrooms.

Although the district said its goal was "for every classroom to be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers chose to display a particular sign," many parents, students and teachers were outraged by the move.

Tara Powell, a mother of a student at the school, says she spoke with teachers and parents who were deeply offended. But she also says she sees an opportunity for the school district to make things right.

"Personally, if I were in charge, I think some diversity training for everyone would be beneficial," Powell says. "The message needs to come across that just because someone is different than you it doesn't mean they're less than you, and they don't deserve to feel safe."

Justice Horn, an activist who is seeking a seat on the Jackson County Legislature, was once a student in the Grain Valley School District. Horn identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community and says the environment for people like him was difficult when he attended Grain Valley schools a decade ago.

"From being bullied because of my sexual orientation, my race... as well as, y'know, I was just different from the Grain Valley community then," Horn says. "It drove me... so much that I felt alone, that I even attempted to take my own life."

LGBTQ safe space signs may just seem like a sticker to a lot of students, Horn says.

"But to a lot of queer students, this is their world. It means a lot."

  • Tara Powell, mother of Grain Valley Schools student
  • Justice Horn, activist, political candidate, former Grain Valley Schools student

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
