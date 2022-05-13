© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Riding the bus in Kansas City

Published May 13, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City's need for more robust, user-friendly transit has been a major talking point for years. But the city was built for cars, and getting around using anything other than a personal automobile requires a special kind of effort.

Despite being designed for cars, Kansas City is home to people who rely on the bus every day. KCUR's Gina Kaufmann spent a day riding along with Richard Heimer, a person who relies on the city’s buses for his commute, to learn what's working and what's not in our public transit system.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)public transitbus
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
