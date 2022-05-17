What will it take for Kansas City to get more bus riders?

Last week, we followed Real Humans host Gina Kaufmann as she traveled with a Kansas City man who rode the bus everyday as a necessary means of transportation. In the second of this two-part series, Gina meets riders who use public transit by choice or preference — and asks what it will take to get more Kansas Citians choosing public transit.

"As the metro wrestles with what can be done to reverse course on climate change, reliance on personal automobiles looms large as an obstacle to change. On the whole, we just need to drive less. Which means more people probably need to get familiar with transit."

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.