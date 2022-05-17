© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What will it take for Kansas City to get more bus riders?

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Despite sometimes confusing route changes, long wait times and other minor inconveniences, some Kansas Citians use public transit because they want to. But even more of the city might fall under the category of "aspirational transit users."

Last week, we followed Real Humans host Gina Kaufmann as she traveled with a Kansas City man who rode the bus everyday as a necessary means of transportation. In the second of this two-part series, Gina meets riders who use public transit by choice or preference — and asks what it will take to get more Kansas Citians choosing public transit.

"As the metro wrestles with what can be done to reverse course on climate change, reliance on personal automobiles looms large as an obstacle to change. On the whole, we just need to drive less. Which means more people probably need to get familiar with transit."

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

