Will Missouri criminalize homelessness?

House Bill 1606, passed at the end of the Missouri General Assembly's 2022 session, would ban camping on state-owned land. Modeled after legislation popping up around the country, this bill has rural and urban communities concerned about how it will hurt unhoused residents — and questioning if they will have to enforce it.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Missouri Independent reporter Rebecca Rivas about the bill and what might happen if Gov. Mike Parson signs it into law.

