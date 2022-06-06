A more progressive Kansas

Prairie Roots is a new grassroots organization in Kansas that has taken on the goal of flipping the Kansas legislature to a progressive majority by 2026. Inspired by the strategies employed by Georgia's progressive organizations, Prairie Roots hopes to get non-voters to the polls through "deep canvassing." KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with executive director Peyton Browning on Up To Date.

