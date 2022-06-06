© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

A more progressive Kansas

Published June 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas organization is looking to follow in Georgia's footsteps and bring a more progressive presence to the state's legislature.

Prairie Roots is a new grassroots organization in Kansas that has taken on the goal of flipping the Kansas legislature to a progressive majority by 2026. Inspired by the strategies employed by Georgia's progressive organizations, Prairie Roots hopes to get non-voters to the polls through "deep canvassing." KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with executive director Peyton Browning on Up To Date.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and today's episode was edited by CJ Janovy.

