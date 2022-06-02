© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Prairie Roots' plan to make the Kansas legislature progressive by 2026

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Vote.jpg
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
/
Kansas News Service
Getting nonvoters involved in the political process is at the core of the strategy being used by Prairie Roots.

The new progressive grassroots organization found inspiration in the model used in Georgia to win congressional seats.

A new grassroots political organization in Kansas, Prairie Roots, has taken on the goal of flipping the Kansas legislature to progressives by 2026.

The plan, modeled after strategies used by the Stacey Abrams-led organization Fair Fight Action in Georgia, is to get non-voters with progressive values to the polls through "deep canvassing."

Executive director Peyton Browning joined Up To Date to explain the strategy and to discuss why she believes Kansas is poised for this political shift.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastKansas Democratssocial progresspoliticsElections
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Related Content