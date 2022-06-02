Prairie Roots' plan to make the Kansas legislature progressive by 2026

A new grassroots political organization in Kansas, Prairie Roots, has taken on the goal of flipping the Kansas legislature to progressives by 2026.

The plan, modeled after strategies used by the Stacey Abrams-led organization Fair Fight Action in Georgia, is to get non-voters with progressive values to the polls through "deep canvassing."

Executive director Peyton Browning joined Up To Date to explain the strategy and to discuss why she believes Kansas is poised for this political shift.

