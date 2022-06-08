© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Redlining and climate change in Kansas City, Kansas

Published June 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Redlining made climate change worse in Kansas City, Kansas, but new generations are fighting back. Plus, why Missouri police departments have only used a fraction of the state's $2 million witness protection fund.

It’s obvious if you drive through northeast Kansas City, Kansas, a primarily Black community, that there’s more concrete, less green space and more vacant homes than elsewhere in Wyandotte County. KCUR's Laura Ziegler reports that activists are working with Kansas residents to understand the connection between the history of housing and discrimination — and how it affects climate change.

In 2020, Missouri created a $2 million fund dedicated to the state's new witness protection program. But so far, less than 1% of that money has been used. Missouri Independent deputy editor Rudi Keller explains why the fund has been so under-utilized.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Climate ChangeKansas City Kansas (KCK)ActivismRacial EquityAdvocacykcpdcrimecriminal justiceMissouri Budget
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Related Content