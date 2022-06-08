Redlining and climate change in Kansas City, Kansas

It’s obvious if you drive through northeast Kansas City, Kansas, a primarily Black community, that there’s more concrete, less green space and more vacant homes than elsewhere in Wyandotte County. KCUR's Laura Ziegler reports that activists are working with Kansas residents to understand the connection between the history of housing and discrimination — and how it affects climate change.

In 2020, Missouri created a $2 million fund dedicated to the state's new witness protection program. But so far, less than 1% of that money has been used. Missouri Independent deputy editor Rudi Keller explains why the fund has been so under-utilized.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

