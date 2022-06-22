Lead pipes are a 'time bomb' for Missouri and Kansas

The Environmental Protection Agency outlawed new lead pipes in 1986. More than 30 years later, the Biden Administration will spend billions removing the pipes. Missouri is expected to get $250 million, while Kansas is expected to get $164 million.

The problem is, some water utilities don’t know where they all are — and the Midwest has a lot of them. The Missouri Independent’s Allison Kite reports for the Midwest Newsroom.

Last Wednesday, 10 Kansas City school districts cancelled their scheduled summer school activities after the Blue Springs Police Department was alerted to a threat of an "unspecific mass shooting." A 19-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri, man was charged with making the threat, but many parents in the metro are still left uneasy.

The incident also follows a spate of mass shooting incidents, including one in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Up To Date producer and guest host Danie Alexander spoke with Mayor Quinton Lucas about what's being done in Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.