Amtrak tragedy in Missouri

The Southwest Chief, an Amtrak train running from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a rural crossing in Mendon, Missouri. Four were killed, including the dump truck driver, and 150 were taken to area hospitals. KCUR's Frank Morris went to the scene and tells the story of the aftermath.

Supply chain shortages have required area schools to get creative with school lunches, and that can look like buying more from local farmers. Although the produce may be a little more expensive, it can often last longer and produce less waste. KCUR's Jodi Fortino reports on this farm-to-cafeteria movement.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.