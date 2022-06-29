© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Amtrak tragedy in Missouri

Published June 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A small town in northern Missouri was thrown into the headlines when an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago hit a dump truck at an unguarded crossing, killing four and injuring dozens more. Plus, the Kansas City-area farmers who are helping put fresh food on school lunch tables.

The Southwest Chief, an Amtrak train running from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a rural crossing in Mendon, Missouri. Four were killed, including the dump truck driver, and 150 were taken to area hospitals. KCUR's Frank Morris went to the scene and tells the story of the aftermath.

Supply chain shortages have required area schools to get creative with school lunches, and that can look like buying more from local farmers. Although the produce may be a little more expensive, it can often last longer and produce less waste. KCUR's Jodi Fortino reports on this farm-to-cafeteria movement.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
