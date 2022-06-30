Is Kansas City doing enough to keep pedestrians safe?

Some sidewalks throughout Kansas City are in need of major repairs. Cracks and fissures prove difficult for those with mobility needs, and some neighborhoods lack safe sidewalks altogether. A rash of recent hit-and-runs has drawn even more attention to the dire status of street safety.

City plans like Complete Streets and Vision Zero hope to change things, but advocates say more work needs to be done for everyone to have equitable access to safe sidewalks. Nomin Ujiiyediin spoke with KCUR reporter Savannah Hawley about what the city is doing to keep pedestrians safe.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.