© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Is Kansas City doing enough to keep pedestrians safe?

Published June 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Kansas City has seen 44 pedestrian fatalities this year compared to 33 this time last year, raising concerns about street safety throughout the city. What's being done to keep pedestrians safe?

Some sidewalks throughout Kansas City are in need of major repairs. Cracks and fissures prove difficult for those with mobility needs, and some neighborhoods lack safe sidewalks altogether. A rash of recent hit-and-runs has drawn even more attention to the dire status of street safety.

City plans like Complete Streets and Vision Zero hope to change things, but advocates say more work needs to be done for everyone to have equitable access to safe sidewalks. Nomin Ujiiyediin spoke with KCUR reporter Savannah Hawley about what the city is doing to keep pedestrians safe.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today pedestriansBikeWalkKCinfrastructureVision ZeroKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Council
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Related Content