'Hoping for a miracle' at Parade Park

One of the oldest Black housing cooperatives in the country is in trouble. Park Parade in Kansas City faces the possibility of foreclosure if a federal agency isn’t satisfied that enough progress is being made to fix up deteriorating conditions. As the Midwest Newsroom’s Steve Vockrodt reports, residents say they’re not clear about what’s going on.

While the U.S. homeownership rate saw its biggest annual increase on record during the pandemic, the disparity between Black and white homeowners also grew. Some experts suggest Black homeownership is lower now than a decade ago.

One Kansas City broker and her team of real estate agents are on a mission to create 1,000 new Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core, and they're almost halfway there. KCUR’s Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga has more.

