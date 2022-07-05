© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

'Hoping for a miracle' at Parade Park

Published July 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City's Parade Park, one of the country's oldest Black housing cooperatives, has been deteriorating for years. Now it's running out of time before it faces foreclosure. Plus: How one broker is trying to increase Black homeownership in Kansas City's urban core.

One of the oldest Black housing cooperatives in the country is in trouble. Park Parade in Kansas City faces the possibility of foreclosure if a federal agency isn’t satisfied that enough progress is being made to fix up deteriorating conditions. As the Midwest Newsroom’s Steve Vockrodt reports, residents say they’re not clear about what’s going on.

While the U.S. homeownership rate saw its biggest annual increase on record during the pandemic, the disparity between Black and white homeowners also grew. Some experts suggest Black homeownership is lower now than a decade ago.

One Kansas City broker and her team of real estate agents are on a mission to create 1,000 new Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core, and they're almost halfway there. KCUR’s Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga has more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)black economyhomesHousingParade Parkurban developmentvacant homesMidwest Newsroom
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
