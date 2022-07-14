© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Where COVID lives on

Published July 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri scientists say that even though fewer people are getting tested for COVID, wastewater shows increasing evidence of new variants. Plus, Kansas City Manager Brian Platt talks about gun violence and how to stop events like the recent mass shooting in Westport.

Fewer people are getting tested for the coronavirus, but state health officials are still finding the virus in Missouri sewers. Scientist say wastewater shows the increasing presence of different variants, some of which may escape vaccines or natural immunity. St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Fentem reports that the statewide project is one of the most accurate ways to measure the coronavirus threat.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City Police continues to investigate a mass shooting that occurred in Westport late Sunday, which resulted in one death and five injuries. City Manager Brian Platt of Kansas City joins Steve Kraske on Up To Date to talk about the shooting and what can be done to curb gun violence in the city.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

