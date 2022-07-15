© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas makes a $4 billion deal

Published July 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
De Soto, Kansas, will be the home of a new $4 billion Panasonic plant to make batteries for electric cars. Officials promise the plant will create 4,000 new jobs and bring thousands of new residents to the region, but it took a lot of tax incentives to land the deal.

A subsidiary of Japanese industrial giant Panasonic Corp. announced plans Wednesday to build a $4 billion factory in De Soto, Kansas. Dedicated to making electric car batteries for Tesla, the project could bring upwards of 4,000 jobs to the area. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Clayton about what it took to secure the deal.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

