Kansas makes a $4 billion deal

A subsidiary of Japanese industrial giant Panasonic Corp. announced plans Wednesday to build a $4 billion factory in De Soto, Kansas. Dedicated to making electric car batteries for Tesla, the project could bring upwards of 4,000 jobs to the area. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Clayton about what it took to secure the deal.

