What should Kansas City Public Schools do next?

Published July 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Public Schools has a new interim superintendent, who has big plans for the district and says she knows "exactly what we need to do to move forward." Plus, a Kansas City woman shares her abortion story.

After the departure of longtime superintendent Mark Bedell, Dr. Jennifer Collier stepped into the role of interim superintendent. With 22 years of service in KCPS, Collier believes that experience will help her thrive. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Collier about her plans for the district moving forward.

Abortion is virtually illegal in Missouri, and depending on the outcome of the August 2 primary, Kansas may see a tightening on abortion access too. Kraske spoke with Kansas City entrepreneur Lauren Conaway about her life before and after getting an abortion.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS)public schoolsschool fundingabortionhealth careReproductive rightswomen's healthpregnancy
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
