What should Kansas City Public Schools do next?

After the departure of longtime superintendent Mark Bedell, Dr. Jennifer Collier stepped into the role of interim superintendent. With 22 years of service in KCPS, Collier believes that experience will help her thrive. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Collier about her plans for the district moving forward.

Abortion is virtually illegal in Missouri, and depending on the outcome of the August 2 primary, Kansas may see a tightening on abortion access too. Kraske spoke with Kansas City entrepreneur Lauren Conaway about her life before and after getting an abortion.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.