© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Varying circumstances led three Kansas City women to have abortions

Published July 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
gayatri-malhotra-qy6xqPrlmyA-unsplash.jpg
Gayatri Malhotra
/
Unsplash
After Hannah Koenig shared her experience with abortion on Facebook, her mother and grandmother opened up that they too had each had an abortion.

Women share different reasons why they chose abortion, from medically necessity to personal instability.

It's estimated that by age 45 nearly one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion. Despite how common the medical procedure is, or that 61% of Americans agree it should be legal in some or most cases, abortion remains highly controversial. Many women don't speak about their procedure.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade —and states begin to undo protections and restrict access to abortion— some women are speaking publicly about their abortions.

Three Kansas City women tell Steve Kraske about their lives leading up to and after their abortion.

Tags

Up To Date Podcastabortionhealth careReproductive rightswomen's healthpregnancy
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content