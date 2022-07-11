Varying circumstances led three Kansas City women to have abortions

It's estimated that by age 45 nearly one in four women in the U.S. will have an abortion. Despite how common the medical procedure is, or that 61% of Americans agree it should be legal in some or most cases, abortion remains highly controversial. Many women don't speak about their procedure.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade —and states begin to undo protections and restrict access to abortion— some women are speaking publicly about their abortions.

Three Kansas City women tell Steve Kraske about their lives leading up to and after their abortion.

