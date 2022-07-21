Crushed by medical debt

Medical debt is a burden felt by people across the country, but in Kansas and Missouri, a disproportionate amount of that debt falls on people of color.

According to data crunched by The Urban Institute, communities of color are two times more likely to face medical debt collectors than those in mostly white ZIP codes. Kansas News Service reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and editor Stephen Koranda talk about why this is.

Abortion is virtually illegal in Missouri, and depending on the outcome of the August 2 primary, Kansas may see a tightening on abortion access too. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with local entrepreneur Hannah Koenig about her decision to get an abortion.

