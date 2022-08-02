© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri

Published August 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri and Kansas voters are headed to the polls for some important elections today. Plus: The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says they've gotten hundreds of tips relating to election fraud, but after a records request from KCUR, they only produced one.

Kansas and Missouri are both headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary elections. Additionally, Kansans will weigh in on an abortion rights amendment. See KCUR's voter guides for Missouri and Kansas for more.

The sheriff of Johnson County — Kansas's largest county — says he's received over 200 reports of election fraud, but a records request from KCUR turned up only one such report — and that one may have been an accident. Steve Vockrodt of the Midwest Newsroom talks to NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about his reporting on Weekend Edition Sunday.

From Colorado to Missouri, Native American organizations across the Midwest are trying to help communities reconnect with their culinary traditions. Harvest Public Media's Lauren Hines reports on how the food sovereignty movement is embracing plants and cuisines rejected during colonization.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Native Americansfoodlocal foodtraditionsKansas Elections 2022Johnson CountysheriffSteve HoweKansas Secretary of State
