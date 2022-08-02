It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri

Kansas and Missouri are both headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary elections. Additionally, Kansans will weigh in on an abortion rights amendment. See KCUR's voter guides for Missouri and Kansas for more.

The sheriff of Johnson County — Kansas's largest county — says he's received over 200 reports of election fraud, but a records request from KCUR turned up only one such report — and that one may have been an accident. Steve Vockrodt of the Midwest Newsroom talks to NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about his reporting on Weekend Edition Sunday.

From Colorado to Missouri, Native American organizations across the Midwest are trying to help communities reconnect with their culinary traditions. Harvest Public Media's Lauren Hines reports on how the food sovereignty movement is embracing plants and cuisines rejected during colonization.

