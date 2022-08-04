Missouri and Kansas get their U.S. Senate matchups

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran has held his seat since 2010, and it would be easy to assume that conservative Kansas would back him again. But KCUR's Laura Ziegler reports that some voters are rethinking their priorities after the last six years, while Democrats are rethinking their strategy for campaigning.

Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine won their nominations for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and are on a collision course for November. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jonathan Ahl talk about the results from Tuesday's primary.

