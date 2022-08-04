© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Missouri and Kansas get their U.S. Senate matchups

Published August 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

The race for U.S. Senate in Kansas appears to be incumbent Republican Jerry Moran’s to lose. But to some voters, the world looks different this election cycle. Plus: What to look forward to with Missouri's own U.S. Senate showdown.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran has held his seat since 2010, and it would be easy to assume that conservative Kansas would back him again. But KCUR's Laura Ziegler reports that some voters are rethinking their priorities after the last six years, while Democrats are rethinking their strategy for campaigning.

Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine won their nominations for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and are on a collision course for November. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jonathan Ahl talk about the results from Tuesday's primary.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today U.S. SenateKansasvotingJerry MoranMissouri PrimaryPrimary
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content