Politics, Elections and Government

Here are the key election results from Missouri

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg,
Daniel Wheaton
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Voting is open in Missouri on August 2, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is here.

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 2.

In Missouri, the primary is open, meaning you do not need to show a party registration to vote for a candidate. You will, however, have to choose which party’s ballot you want.

Get info on how to vote and what's on your ballot in KCUR's voter guide.

There are 21 Republican candidates and 11 Democrats vying for the right to represent their party in the November general election for U.S. Senate. Congressional races also have multiple candidates to choose from.

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

