KU kicks out fraternities

The University of Kansas last month removed Sigma Chi from campus, the third fraternity ousted this year for alleged hazing offenses. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Matthew Petillo, news editor of The University Daily Kansan, and Sarah Brown, news editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the details of the Sigma Chi suspension and ongoing issues with Greek life in higher learning systems.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Laura Ziegler.