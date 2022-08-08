© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

KU kicks out fraternities

Published August 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
For the third time this year, the University of Kansas has suspended a fraternity for hazing offenses. The fate of Sigma Chi highlights ongoing problems with Greek life on college campuses nationwide.

The University of Kansas last month removed Sigma Chi from campus, the third fraternity ousted this year for alleged hazing offenses. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Matthew Petillo, news editor of The University Daily Kansan, and Sarah Brown, news editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the details of the Sigma Chi suspension and ongoing issues with Greek life in higher learning systems.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

