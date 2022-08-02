© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
KU fraternity suspension reignites conversations about Greek life reform and abolition

Published August 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
The University of Kansas recently removed Sigma Chi from its campus. KU has suspended three fraternities this year due to hazing offenses.

The University of Kansas suspended its Sigma Chi fraternity last month after hazing allegations. The decision follows two suspensions of other KU fraternities, Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta, earlier this year.

Two reporters join Steve Kraske to discuss Greek life issues. Matthew Petillo, News Editor of the University Daily Kansan, talks about the suspension and the accountability process at KU. Sarah Brown, News Editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education, highlights ongoing issues with fraternities and national movements against Greek life, either for reform or complete abolition of the institution.

  • Matthew Petillo, University Daily Kansan
  • Sarah Brown, The Chronicle of Higher Education

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
