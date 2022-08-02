KU fraternity suspension reignites conversations about Greek life reform and abolition

The University of Kansas suspended its Sigma Chi fraternity last month after hazing allegations. The decision follows two suspensions of other KU fraternities, Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta, earlier this year.

Two reporters join Steve Kraske to discuss Greek life issues. Matthew Petillo, News Editor of the University Daily Kansan, talks about the suspension and the accountability process at KU. Sarah Brown, News Editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education, highlights ongoing issues with fraternities and national movements against Greek life, either for reform or complete abolition of the institution.

