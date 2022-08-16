Are we fumbling the monkeypox response?

With monkeypox now a public health emergency, the illness continues to spread across the country — with a handful of cases in Kansas and Missouri. Although monkeypox can be transmitted to anyone, regardless of sexuality or gender identity, the response has reignited prejudices against gay and bisexual men.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Dr. Dana Hawkinson of KU Medical Center and KU Associate Professor Katie Batza about symptoms to look out for and how to kick the stigma.

