Kansas City Today

Are we fumbling the monkeypox response?

Published August 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Monkeypox cases are on the rise, bringing with them a stigma that echoes the HIV/AIDS crisis.

With monkeypox now a public health emergency, the illness continues to spread across the country — with a handful of cases in Kansas and Missouri. Although monkeypox can be transmitted to anyone, regardless of sexuality or gender identity, the response has reignited prejudices against gay and bisexual men.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Dr. Dana Hawkinson of KU Medical Center and KU Associate Professor Katie Batza about symptoms to look out for and how to kick the stigma.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
