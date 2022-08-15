© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Monkeypox: How another infectious disease is stigmatizing LGBTQ+ communities

Published August 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ap21182467407219_custom-33fd40de0f1d053b3111a0359cea0d091c92586b.jpg
Christophe Ena
/
AP
Monkeypox cases in Missouri and Kansas are low compared with more populous states.

As monkeypox cases climb in the U.S., learn more about symptoms, vaccines, and how the disease is reigniting stigma against gay and bisexual men.

Monkeypox cases in the United States continue to climb following the government's declaration of a public health emergency. Numbers in Kansas and Missouri remain low, but states like California and New York have thousands of cases.

With growing concern over the disease, Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an expert in infectious diseases at University of Kansas Medical Center, details how monkeypox spreads, its symptoms and vaccines.

The spread of monkeypox has renewed stigma against gay and bisexual men. While queer men represent the primary group affected, the disease does not exclusively infect them. Dr. Katie Batza, associate professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at KU, explains why rhetoric suggesting otherwise can prove dangerous to LGBTQ+ communities, drawing on the similar history of HIV/AIDS.

  • Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Infectious Diseases at University of Kansas Medical Center
  • Dr. Katie Batza, Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at KU

Tags

Up To Date Monkeypoxvaccinespublic healthinfectious disease
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Hannah Cole
Related Content