Kansas City Today

A new Amelia Earhart museum in her Kansas hometown

Published August 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart disappeared in 1937 on a doomed voyage around the world. But she’s still a big presence in her hometown of Atchison, Kansas, where a new museum dedicated to her is opening next year. Plus, the Kansas City man who's been designing and altering fur coats for over 40 years.

Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart made history by being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and then made headlines after her mysterious disappearance five years later flying over the Pacific Ocean. The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is slated to open in 2023 in her Atchison, Kansas, birthplace. KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports on the work to open the museum and the aircraft serving as its centerpiece

The fur industry has declined in popularity over the past several decades. But at Alaskan Fur in Overland Park, one man is still designing, sewing and altering custom furs after more than 40 years. His work typically costs more than $1,000, and can command a price in the tens of thousands of dollars. KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin explains why such skilled artisans are increasingly rare in the U.S., especially the Midwest.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

