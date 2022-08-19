A new Amelia Earhart museum in her Kansas hometown

Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart made history by being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and then made headlines after her mysterious disappearance five years later flying over the Pacific Ocean. The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is slated to open in 2023 in her Atchison, Kansas, birthplace. KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports on the work to open the museum and the aircraft serving as its centerpiece

The fur industry has declined in popularity over the past several decades. But at Alaskan Fur in Overland Park, one man is still designing, sewing and altering custom furs after more than 40 years. His work typically costs more than $1,000, and can command a price in the tens of thousands of dollars. KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin explains why such skilled artisans are increasingly rare in the U.S., especially the Midwest.

