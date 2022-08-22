© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Can an independent win in Missouri?

Published August 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
John Wood knows that he faces long odds in his independent candidacy for U.S. Senate in Missouri, but the self-described mainstream conservative still thinks this year is the right time for such a run.

Independent candidates are rarely successful in America’s two-party election system — in fact, an independent hasn’t been elected in Missouri in the post-Civil War era.

But none of that is stopping John Wood, who used to be a Republican congressional staffer. While the GOP selected Attorney General Eric Schmitt as their nominee from a field of Trump-supporting options, the less known Wood is offering himself as a mainstream conservative. Wood talked about his chances and his views with KCUR’s Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today MissouriU.S. SenateRepublicansindependentcriminal justiceabortionJanuary 6
