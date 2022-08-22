Can an independent win in Missouri?

Independent candidates are rarely successful in America’s two-party election system — in fact, an independent hasn’t been elected in Missouri in the post-Civil War era.

But none of that is stopping John Wood, who used to be a Republican congressional staffer. While the GOP selected Attorney General Eric Schmitt as their nominee from a field of Trump-supporting options, the less known Wood is offering himself as a mainstream conservative. Wood talked about his chances and his views with KCUR’s Steve Kraske.

