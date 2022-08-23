© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A 'two-tiered system of justice' in Kansas

Published August 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A loophole in Kansas state law allows probation to be extended indefinitely for failure to pay court costs, fines or restitution. For those who are too poor to afford those costs, it could mean probation for the rest of their lives — which also means losing the right to vote.

A case before the Kansas Court of Appeals could have far reaching effects on the state's justice system — where people who can't afford to pay court dues are held to a different standard than those who can. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Kansas Reflector's Sherman Smith about indefinite probation for poor Kansans.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansascriminal justicecriminal justice reform
