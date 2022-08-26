Is Missouri's voter ID law unconstitutional?

Voting-rights advocates filed lawsuits this week arguing that Missouri's new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote, and limiting some voter registration and absentee ballot outreach, is unconstitutional.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin talks with St. Louis Public Radio politics reporter Jason Rosenbaum about the new law and the long road to voting restrictions in Missouri.

