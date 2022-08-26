© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Is Missouri's voter ID law unconstitutional?

Published August 26, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Starting this weekend, Missouri voters will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots. But voting rights groups have filed lawsuits claiming the law is unconstitutional.

Voting-rights advocates filed lawsuits this week arguing that Missouri's new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote, and limiting some voter registration and absentee ballot outreach, is unconstitutional.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin talks with St. Louis Public Radio politics reporter Jason Rosenbaum about the new law and the long road to voting restrictions in Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
