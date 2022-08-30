Kansas will take your sports bets now

Sports fans in Kansas will soon to be able to wager on their favorite games. Betting can begin on Sept. 1, with the full program launching a week later. Meanwhile, sports betting remains illegal just next door in Missouri.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Chris Reedy, vice president of the Butler National Corporation, and Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. business at the Gambling.com Group, to talk about the ins and outs of sports gambling in Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.