A Kansas City musician who conjures sounds from painting

Local musician Camry Ivory wondered what it would be like to paint a picture and compose a song at the same time. With that in mind, she created the Coloratura: a device that plays a note with every brushstroke, allowing artists to create paintings and music simultaneously. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports.

The number of caddie programs is dwindling in Kansas City. Coupled with a lack of diversity, it looks like the profession is quickly fading. KCUR's Greg Echlin reports on one caddie's mission to reignite interest while paving the way for a more diverse community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.