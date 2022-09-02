© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City musician who conjures sounds from painting

Published September 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas City artist invented an instrument that paints and composes at the same time, creating music with a brush stroke. Plus, one Kansas golfer is trying to bring more diversity to the caddie community.

Local musician Camry Ivory wondered what it would be like to paint a picture and compose a song at the same time. With that in mind, she created the Coloratura: a device that plays a note with every brushstroke, allowing artists to create paintings and music simultaneously. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports.

The number of caddie programs is dwindling in Kansas City. Coupled with a lack of diversity, it looks like the profession is quickly fading. KCUR's Greg Echlin reports on one caddie's mission to reignite interest while paving the way for a more diverse community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
