When Kiwi Farms came for a Kansas City family
Kiwi Farms, a website known for harassing LGBTQ people, has lost its home on the internet. Now a Kansas City mother is speaking up about how the website conducted an abuse campaign against her transgender child.
Kiwi Farms, a website notoriously known for harassing, threatening and stalking people, has been kicked off its platforms.
On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Debi Jackson, a Kansas City woman whose family was the victim of doxxing and harassment from Kiwi Farms after their trans child Avery became one of the first transgender people to appear on the the cover of National Geographic.
