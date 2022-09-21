© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Will the abortion fight affect the Kansas Supreme Court election?

Published September 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Six of the seven Kansas Supreme Court Justices will be on the November ballot to keep their jobs. While retention elections usually fly under the radar, the fight over abortion could raise the stakes on Nov. 8. Plus, Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad, they're suffering for years without relief.

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court determined that the state constitution guaranteed the right to an abortion. Now, six of those justices are up for retention. Steve Kraske asked Carol Beier, a former justice on the Kansas Supreme Court and Steve Leben, a former Kansas judge and professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, how the current fight over reproductive rights could figure into the retention election.

Kansas prisons have struggled to offer quality medical care in recent years. The state says it’s satisfied with a new health contractor, but inmates say the medical care is so poor it threatens their health. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
