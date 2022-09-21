Will the abortion fight affect the Kansas Supreme Court election?

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court determined that the state constitution guaranteed the right to an abortion. Now, six of those justices are up for retention. Steve Kraske asked Carol Beier, a former justice on the Kansas Supreme Court and Steve Leben, a former Kansas judge and professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, how the current fight over reproductive rights could figure into the retention election.

Kansas prisons have struggled to offer quality medical care in recent years. The state says it’s satisfied with a new health contractor, but inmates say the medical care is so poor it threatens their health. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports.

