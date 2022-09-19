Retention of Kansas justices is no longer a given

In 2019, on a 6-1 vote, the Supreme Court of Kansas determined that the state constitution guaranteed the right to an abortion. Now, after Kansans voted to uphold that right by rejecting an amendment to the state constitution on Aug. 2, six of the court’s justices are up for retention in November.

It's especially tough for voters to make informed decisions because the justices are barred from campaigning.

Two experts joined Up to Date to review the selection process for Supreme Court justices and why some state lawmakers continue to talk about changing that process.

