Parents sent police to a Missouri school — over books

Last fall, at school board meetings across the country, parents who were upset about COVID-19 precautions began airing a different grievance, this one over school library books. In the St. Louis region, groups of parents went to board meetings to read aloud passages they said were sexually explicit, calling the books “criminal.” As St. Louis Public Radio's Kate Grumke tells us, they even got police involved.

Emporia State University has laid off 33 employees, including tenured faculty, in response to declining enrollment. Kansas News Service reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about the cuts, how that’s stirred a revolt on campus and what the implications are for other state schools.

