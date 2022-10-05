Kansas foster kids are still sleeping in offices

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said in 2019 that the state’s foster care system had reached a “crisis point” and required immediate rescue. Three years later, an independent evaluation of the state system says there's more work to be done. The study found that kids in the system are benefiting from more stability, but some are still forced to sleep in offices overnight. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Laura Howard, Secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, about the Kansas foster care system and its progress.

About 10% of U.S. households are food insecure, and there are a number of federal programs in place to help bring that number down. One of those programs is the Supplemental Nutrition Education Program, or SNAP-Ed, which involves educating food stamp recipients about low-budget eating. But according to an investigation by Harvest Public Media and the Midwest Newsroom, some employees of the program are paid so little that they themselves are experiencing food insecurity. Harvest Public Media’s Dana Cronin reports.

