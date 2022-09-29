© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas' foster care program is improving, but kids still sleep in offices

Published September 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
The Kansas foster care system has seen a 17% reduction in the number of children in the state's care, according to Secretary Laura Howard, who added the state has made significant progress placing children in more stable situations.

A class action lawsuit, high employee turnover, missing children and children sleeping in offices are among the many problems plaguing Kansas' foster care program.

An independent assessment of the troubled department shows improvements are being made, but children continue to stay overnight in child welfare offices.

Head of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Laura Howard, tells Up to Date what's being done to improve stability for children in the state's care.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
