Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment

Published October 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri voters are weeks away from casting their ballot on recreational marijuana. Even for those who support legalizing weed, Amendment 3 has drawn complaints about how licenses are distributed and whether it goes far enough in clearing criminal records.

In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to discuss the specifics of how the Missouri marijuana industry would change under this initiative, and with state Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, who supports the legalization of weed but says Amendment 3 is unclear and is concerned about how Missouri will approach expungement, tax and equity.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
