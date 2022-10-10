Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment

In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to discuss the specifics of how the Missouri marijuana industry would change under this initiative, and with state Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, who supports the legalization of weed but says Amendment 3 is unclear and is concerned about how Missouri will approach expungement, tax and equity.

