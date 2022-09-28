© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri voters have a decision to make in November: To weed or not to weed?

Published September 28, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
Legal MO 2022 gathered more than 200,000 signatures from people across the state of Missouri to earn a spot on the ballot.

The legalization of recreational marijuana is on the ballot for Missouri voters this November. But, are the specifics of the ballot measure equitable?

Voters in Missouri will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this year. But, it's not as simple as just legalizing it: how cannabis is taxed, how licenses are distributed and how criminal records would be expunged are among the considerations.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a member of the Legal MO 2022 campaign to discuss the specifics of how the Missouri marijuana industry change under this initiative.

Up To Date Podcastcannabismarijuanarecreational marijuanaMissouriBallot Issue
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
