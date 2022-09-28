Missouri voters have a decision to make in November: To weed or not to weed?
The legalization of recreational marijuana is on the ballot for Missouri voters this November. But, are the specifics of the ballot measure equitable?
Voters in Missouri will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this year. But, it's not as simple as just legalizing it: how cannabis is taxed, how licenses are distributed and how criminal records would be expunged are among the considerations.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a member of the Legal MO 2022 campaign to discuss the specifics of how the Missouri marijuana industry change under this initiative.
- John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022