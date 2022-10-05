Missourians will soon decide whether to legalize marijuana. Is the ballot measure equitable?

Missouri State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove of Kansas City is in favor of the legalizing recreational marijuana — but she strongly opposes the legalization measure on Missouri's ballot next month.

She says too many aspects of the ballot measure are inequitable, including how licenses are granted and how criminal record expungement would be handled.

Manlove joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss why she believes the plan is not right for Missouri and lay out how she would prefer Missouri to handle legalization.

