© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Missourians will soon decide whether to legalize marijuana. Is the ballot measure equitable?

Published October 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cannabis flower sits inside of a clear glass container.
Lisa Rathke
/
AP
If Missouri legalizes recreational marijuana in November, it will become the 20th state in the country to take that step.

Recreational marijuana legalization is a popular policy among Democrats, but the Missouri Democratic Party has declined to endorse the Legal Missouri 2022 ballot initiative.

Missouri State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove of Kansas City is in favor of the legalizing recreational marijuana — but she strongly opposes the legalization measure on Missouri's ballot next month.

She says too many aspects of the ballot measure are inequitable, including how licenses are granted and how criminal record expungement would be handled.

Manlove joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss why she believes the plan is not right for Missouri and lay out how she would prefer Missouri to handle legalization.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastrecreational marijuanacannabisMissouriMissouri Elections 2022marijuanaMissouri Democratic Party
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content