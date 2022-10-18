© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Breaking down the race for Johnson County Commission chair

Published October 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Two candidates with sharply opposing ideologies on rising property taxes, economic development, climate change and more are competing to be the next chair of the Johnson County Commission.

Johnson County voters on Nov. 8 will have a chance to pick the next chair of the Johnson County Commission. Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and 3rd District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara are campaigning to fill that seat.

Kelly and O’Hara share their positions on key issues like economic development, property taxes and climate change with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Johnson CountyJohnson County CommissionEconomic Developmentproperty taxesElections
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
