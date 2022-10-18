Breaking down the race for Johnson County Commission chair

Johnson County voters on Nov. 8 will have a chance to pick the next chair of the Johnson County Commission. Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and 3rd District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara are campaigning to fill that seat.

Kelly and O’Hara share their positions on key issues like economic development, property taxes and climate change with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate