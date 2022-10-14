Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara
As they seek the job of chairing the Johnson County Commission, a current commissioner for Johnson County's District 3 and the mayor of Roeland Park bring different agendas to the campaign trail.
Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert.
They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
- Mike Kelly (D-Roeland Park), mayor of Roeland Park
- Charlotte O'Hara (R-Overland Park), commissioner representing Johnson County's 3rd District