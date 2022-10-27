A Kansas City, Kansas, legislative seat may be up for grabs

Democrats have held the Kansas House's 35th District seat for 30 years, but that winning streak is in peril this November. Democratic incumbent Broderick Henderson is not seeking reelection, opening the door for Republican Sam Stillwell to flip the seat. KCUR's Zach Perez has the story.

Charles Wheeler was mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, from 1971 to 1979. Wheeler oversaw the opening of Kansas City International Airport and helped spearhead the development of Kemper Arena, the Bartle Hall convention center and the University of Missouri-Kansas City medical school. KCUR's Alex Smith tells his story.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

