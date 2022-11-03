Can Rep. Sharice Davids hold onto her gerrymandered district?

With the amount of air time that President Joe Biden and former Gov. Sam Brownback are getting in the lead up to Kansas' 3rd congressional district election, you'd think they were running. Republican Amanda Adkins has blamed incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids for the cost of gas and groceries, while Davids is focusing on Adkins' "extreme" views on abortion. KCUR's Frank Morris reports.

The legalization of recreational marijuana is on the ballot in Missouri this midterm election, but the passage of Amendment 3 isn't as clear-cut as many think. STLPR's Sarah Kellogg explains what legal marijuana would look like in Missouri and how it affects those with past drug offenses.

