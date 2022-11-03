© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Can Rep. Sharice Davids hold onto her gerrymandered district?

Published November 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

The newly-rearranged Kansas 3rd congressional district is seeing incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids face off against Republican Amanda Adkins, with abortion and inflation stealing the spotlight. Plus: Missourians will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this election, but Amendment 3 isn't that straight forward.

With the amount of air time that President Joe Biden and former Gov. Sam Brownback are getting in the lead up to Kansas' 3rd congressional district election, you'd think they were running. Republican Amanda Adkins has blamed incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids for the cost of gas and groceries, while Davids is focusing on Adkins' "extreme" views on abortion. KCUR's Frank Morris reports.

The legalization of recreational marijuana is on the ballot in Missouri this midterm election, but the passage of Amendment 3 isn't as clear-cut as many think. STLPR's Sarah Kellogg explains what legal marijuana would look like in Missouri and how it affects those with past drug offenses.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Missouri governmentMissouri Elections 2022marijuanarecreational marijuanamarijuana dispensarylegalizationBallot IssueSharice DavidsabortionKansas Elections 2022Kansas' 3rd District
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
