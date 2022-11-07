The race for Jackson County Executive

Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014.

One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke to both candidates about how they might approach property tax assessments moving forward.

