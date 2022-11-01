Jackson County Executive candidates: Frank White and Theresa Galvin
In the race to be the next Jackson County Executive, incumbent Democrat Frank White Jr. is being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin.
One week away from the election, Jackson County Executive candidates Frank White Jr. and Theresa Galvin joined Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.
During the conversation, they discussed the new county jail under construction, next year's round of property assessments, how a downtown Royals ballpark would impact the county and other topics.