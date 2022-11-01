© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County Executive candidates: Frank White and Theresa Galvin

Published November 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
Frank White Jr., right, has served as the Jackson County Executive since 2016. Theresa Galvin, was first elected in 2014 and has also served as the 2022 Vice Chairman of the County Legislature.

In the race to be the next Jackson County Executive, incumbent Democrat Frank White Jr. is being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin.

One week away from the election, Jackson County Executive candidates Frank White Jr. and Theresa Galvin joined Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

During the conversation, they discussed the new county jail under construction, next year's round of property assessments, how a downtown Royals ballpark would impact the county and other topics.

Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyElectionspoliticsMissouri Elections 2022
Steve Kraske
Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
Danie Alexander
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
