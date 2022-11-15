Is it time for Kansas City to end state control of KCPD?

Missourians voted last week to require Kansas City to spend even more money on its police department. The Kansas City Police Department will now receive 25% of the city's general fund. But voters in Kansas City actually rejected the amendment by 61%. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal tell us why Kansas Citians and Missourians differ on the matter, what state control means for the department and whether it might change in the future.

A shortage of health care workers in Kansas has forced some nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to close, even as the state’s population continues to age. Homes that remain open are more than twice as likely to see staff shortages as the country overall. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports.

