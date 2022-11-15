© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Is it time for Kansas City to end state control of KCPD?

Published November 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Missourians voted last week to require Kansas City to spend even more money on its police department, though most Kansas City residents were against it. But the results still left local advocates optimistic about the future. Plus: Kansas nursing homes are struggling to stay staffed and open.

Missourians voted last week to require Kansas City to spend even more money on its police department. The Kansas City Police Department will now receive 25% of the city's general fund. But voters in Kansas City actually rejected the amendment by 61%. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal tell us why Kansas Citians and Missourians differ on the matter, what state control means for the department and whether it might change in the future.

A shortage of health care workers in Kansas has forced some nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to close, even as the state’s population continues to age. Homes that remain open are more than twice as likely to see staff shortages as the country overall. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
