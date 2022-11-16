© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Sex trafficking charges against detective Roger Golubski

Published November 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was paid to help protect a sex trafficking operation of underage girls run out of an apartment complex, according to an expanded federal indictment. What do we know about the case against Golubski so far?

According to an expanded federal indictment filed Monday, former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was allegedly paid to help protect a sex trafficking operation of underage girls run out of an apartment complex. The new charges involved "involuntary servitude" of two teenagers who were held captive and allegedly raped by the traffickers and other men, including Golubski.

KCUR reporter Peggy Lowe talked more about the case with Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

