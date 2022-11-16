Sex trafficking charges against detective Roger Golubski

According to an expanded federal indictment filed Monday, former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was allegedly paid to help protect a sex trafficking operation of underage girls run out of an apartment complex. The new charges involved "involuntary servitude" of two teenagers who were held captive and allegedly raped by the traffickers and other men, including Golubski.

