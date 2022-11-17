© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Child labor at Missouri meatpacking plants

Published November 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
A company hired to clean meatpacking plants in Missouri and other Midwest states is accused of illegally using children for potentially dangerous jobs. Plus: Eric Schmitt is heading to D.C. as Missouri's next U.S. Senator, but he'll be entering a very different legislative environment than the one he's used to at home.

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the potentially illegal use of children working dangerous jobs at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities in at least three states, including Missouri. A federal court complaint was filed in Nebraska to stop Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. from committing what the agency called “oppressive child labor” violations.

Steve Vockrodt of the Midwest Newsroom explains that minors can hold certain jobs, but federal regulations prohibit them from working in positions deemed “particularly hazardous” and detrimental to their health and wellbeing.

Republican Eric Schmitt will soon be heading to Washington, D.C. as Missouri’s junior U.S. Senator. From the moment Schmitt entered Missouri politics — first as a state senator, and most recently as Attorney General — the Republican Party always called the shots. But that won’t be what he’ll encounter in the U.S. Senate, which will remain controlled by Democrats. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today MissouriU.S. Department of LabormeatpackingchildrenlaborMidwest NewsroomEric SchmittMissouri SenateSt. Louis
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
