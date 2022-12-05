What Congress' same-sex marriage bill means in Missouri and Kansas

The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) will soon make its way to the House after approval by the U.S. Senate this week. The only senator from Kansas or Missouri to vote for the bill was Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.

That's despite a last minute appeal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who penned a letter citing five reasons for Blunt to vote against the bill. Among them was a constitutional amendment Missouri passed in 2004 defining marriage as "only between a man and a woman."

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with the Missouri Independent's Rudi Keller about the RFMA, its effect on Missouri and what might have motivated Ashcroft to send the letter.

