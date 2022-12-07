Johnson County teens lead the way in preventing suicide

Four years after Johnson County school superintendents started a program to prevent teen suicides, students say it’s actually helping. As KCUR’s Laura Ziegler reports, Zero Reasons Why began after a rise in teen suicides has already contributed to a decline in suicides and an increase in young people reaching out for help.

Families of students in the Independence School District have been frustrated by what they say is a lack of transparency from their school board. As KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports, those concerns are bubbling over as Independence considers switching to a four-day school week.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.